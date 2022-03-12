Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.09.

AGTI stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 92.74.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,577 shares of company stock worth $4,190,685 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

