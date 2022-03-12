Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.96 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

