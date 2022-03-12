Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $21.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,531,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.