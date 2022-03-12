adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in February

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.75.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

