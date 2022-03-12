Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.