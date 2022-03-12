Addison Capital Co Trims Stock Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 824.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA WIP opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $58.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.