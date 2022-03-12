Addison Capital Co Acquires 699 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in York Water were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in York Water by 191.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in York Water in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in York Water by 104,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.21 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.40. The York Water Company has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.