Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 279,478 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

