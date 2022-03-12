ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $58.66 and last traded at $60.00. 7,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Specifically, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

ACM Research’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

