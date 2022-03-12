Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.

Shares of ACHV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 138,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,658. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.