Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.
Shares of ACHV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 138,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,658. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
