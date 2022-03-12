ACG Wealth Sells 8,166 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $131.75 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $198.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

