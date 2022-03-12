ACG Wealth Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

