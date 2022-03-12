ACG Wealth Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after buying an additional 202,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after acquiring an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,251,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16.

