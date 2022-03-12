ACG Wealth Has $1.69 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 69.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 183,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $170.90 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

