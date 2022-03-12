Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Up 12.5%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 138,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 131,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)
