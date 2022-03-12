Accel Wealth Management Purchases 662 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

