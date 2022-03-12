Accel Wealth Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

