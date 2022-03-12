Accel Wealth Management Has $239,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 540,092 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 159,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,950,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.