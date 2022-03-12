Accel Wealth Management Has $199,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $69.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.