Accel Wealth Management Has $150,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $201.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.