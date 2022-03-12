Accel Wealth Management Has $130,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 2,603.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,408,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 890,219 shares of company stock worth $16,173,039 over the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 47.81. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

