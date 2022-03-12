$84.11 Million in Sales Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to announce $84.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.21 million to $86.00 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $65.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $283.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.50 million, with estimates ranging from $332.70 million to $344.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,473. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

