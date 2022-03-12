$7.38 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 billion and the highest is $7.38 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $31.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 82,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.90. 5,195,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.25. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

