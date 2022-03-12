$651.25 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $651.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.80 million to $690.70 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 625,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

