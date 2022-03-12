$65.88 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.11 million to $66.77 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $55.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $290.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.69 million, with estimates ranging from $344.68 million to $352.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

HCAT stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,889. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,200 shares of company stock worth $1,600,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

