$56.06 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will announce $56.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. SEMrush posted sales of $40.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $246.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $247.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $308.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.01 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $1,926,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -509.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

