4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. 120,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

