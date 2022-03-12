4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. 120,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
4Front Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
