$45.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.34 billion and the highest is $49.64 billion. Chevron reported sales of $32.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $180.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $213.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $222.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,414,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

