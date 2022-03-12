$410.66 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $410.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.61 million to $435.70 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $351.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $34.85. 369,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.