3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $179.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

MMM stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,382. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average is $174.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

