3,783 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 182.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Workiva by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Workiva by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WK shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NYSE WK opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

