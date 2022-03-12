32,320 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Unilever by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,346. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.