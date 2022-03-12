308 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.14. 1,613,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

