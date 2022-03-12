$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. AON reported sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day moving average is $291.98.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

