29,599 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,840,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.