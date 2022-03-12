$295.07 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to post $295.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.20 million to $300.60 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $221.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. 128,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,456. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

