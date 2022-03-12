2,727 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $83.00 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

