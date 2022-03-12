$262.27 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $262.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.82 million and the highest is $272.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $105.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,473 shares of company stock worth $655,358 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. 1,758,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,042. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

