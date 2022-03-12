2,440 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 87,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

