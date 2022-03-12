23,000 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of Mid Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $43,613 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

