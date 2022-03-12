22,782 Shares in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.30% of Alico at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

ALCO opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.57. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

