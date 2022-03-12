$217.36 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will announce $217.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.10 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $216.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $905.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.97 million to $975.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $934.15 million, with estimates ranging from $868.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after buying an additional 596,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
DEI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 544,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,015. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $36.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
