$217.36 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will announce $217.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.10 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $216.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $905.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.97 million to $975.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $934.15 million, with estimates ranging from $868.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after buying an additional 596,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 544,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,015. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

