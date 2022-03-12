$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

Several research firms recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

EME traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,067. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

