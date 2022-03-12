$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $120.04 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

