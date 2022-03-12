$15.93 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.66 million to $16.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $65.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 988,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $10,484,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $244,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

