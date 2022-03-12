13,309 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 802.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tilray by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

