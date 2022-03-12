12,900 Shares in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

WBK opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. Westpac Banking Co. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Westpac Banking Profile (Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

