12,604 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,297 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $662.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.