11,450 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

