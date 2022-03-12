$109.94 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to report $109.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.70 million to $112.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $453.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.83 million to $467.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $497.61 million, with estimates ranging from $475.36 million to $519.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

